Erdogan suffers major defeat as Turkey’s political landscape shifts

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Turkey woke up to a vastly different political landscape on 1 April after the country’s longtime Islamist leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, suffered his first major electoral defeat since first coming to power 17 years ago.

By Monday morning it was clear that the opposition Republican Party (CHP) had won Ankara and Izmir and all the Turkish Aegean coast. CHP’s candidate in Izmir, Mustafa Tunc Soyer, won by a 58% landslide, while the pro-Kurdish left-wing People’s Democratic candidate Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli triumphed in Diyarbakir with a 60% share of the vote.

In Istanbul the race was tight. The opposition’s candidate Ekrem Imamoglu claimed victory in the first hours of Monday morning by more than 29,000 votes; the official Anadolu Agency claims the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was the winner by 48.70% to 48.65%. Even with 98% of the votes counted, this could still be too close to call. The battle for Istanbul was politically and symbolically significant. Erdogan’s rise to power started from local government when he was elected Mayor of Istanbul in 1994.

Turkey went to the polls to elect mayors for 81 cities and 1,000 towns. But this was not only a campaign about local politics. Overall, AKP still walked away with a 44,5% share of the vote, holding on to the Turkish hinterland but with significant losses in major urban centres. The Turkish Aegean coast and most major urban centres went to the opposition, including Aydin, Antalya, Adana and Mersin.

The stakes were raised as Erdogan campaigned energetically, in an extremely polarizing campaign. While Turkish Islam is often credited with being a beacon of moderation, this campaigned even featured rallies with videos from the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand.

All eyes are now on AKP’s political alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which was critical to AKP’s grip on power since 2015. The political alliance is now likely to be tested, while the economy deteriorates. There are no electoral encounters in the immediate future, but the government will face a political rollercoaster.

The elections took place in the context of an unfolding economic crisis. Inflation hovers in the region of 20% and unemployment stands at 13,5%. With the elections done, the AKP government faces no more electoral pressure, which means the economy alone will be at the heart of the political agenda. Since coming to power in November 2002, the Turkish GDP has been growing robustly and economic prosperity was always at the hear of the political message.

The economy is a “family matter,” since the minister of the economy is President Erdogan’s son-in-law, Berat Albayrak.

A report published by JP Morgan on 21 March, points to fast declining central bank reserves, the continued devaluation of the national currency (Lira), a resurging current account deficit and accelerating dollarization. This could add strain on Turkey’s ability to meet its sovereign debt schedule, as Turkey will struggle to attract international investors to refinance its bonds. As Turkey is forced to take austerity measure to boost market confidence, unemployment is likely to shoot up, while there is already speculation of talks with the International Monetary Fund.