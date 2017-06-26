Erdogan says Washington undermines NATO by arming YPG in Syria

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan suggests that Washington’s support for the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria is in violation of the North Atlantic Treaty, Hurriyet reports.

During a party rally on Sunday, June 25, Erdoğan expressed vehement criticism over Washington decision on May 30 to begin transferring small arms and vehicles to YPG, which Ankara considers a “terrorist organization.” Turkey considers the YPG to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“Unfortunately, the countries we say are our allies, countries we consider friends see no problem in cooperating with terror organizations targeting Turkey’s unity,” Erdoğan said on Sunday,.

Erdoğan also slammed Washington for the refusal to extradite Fethullah Gülen, the Philadelphia-based cleric Turkey holds responsible for the July 15, 2016, failed coup.

On Thursday, June 22, the U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis wrote a letter sent to his Turkish counterpart offering assurances that armaments supplied to YPG would be withdrawn following the Raqqa campaign. Mattis pledged to provide Ankara with a monthly inventory of weapons and equipment supplied, so as to retain transparency.

Turkey has sent hundreds of troops into northern Syria and works with local militia to prevent control of key positions by YPG. Washington has made clear it will not interfere outside its own zone of influence and will not help the YPG join its cantons, Al-Monitor reports.