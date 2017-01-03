Equatorial Guinea’s VP on trial in France

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Teodorin Obiang Nguema, the vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, is on trial in absentia in France. He is facing charges of corruption, accused of buying a mansion and sports cars in France with a fortune amassed from public funds.

The BBC reported that the trial is the first since France started investigating African leaders accused of illegally acquiring wealth.

According to the Agence France-Presse (AFP), Obiang’s Paris villa, estimated to be worth more than $100m, is located on Avenue Foch, in one the most prestigious neighbourhoods of the French capital. It boasts a cinema, spa, hair salon and taps covered in gold leaf.

Obiang’s lawyer, Emmanuel Marsigny, asked the court to delay the trial, saying he needed more time to prepare his client’s defence.

“Believe me, Nguema is not a big-time bandit. He just wants his rights observed,” the Associated Press (AP) quoted Marsigny as saying.

Corruption watchdog Transparency International’s lawyer William Bourdon told the court that the trial should proceed and the defence was trying to “paralyse” the judicial system through “opportunistic” and “malicious” manoeuvres, AP reports.

Equatorial Guinea, a small country on the west coast of Africa, struck oil in 1995 but most of its population still lives in poverty.