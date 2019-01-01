EPP praises Austrian presidency’s work on Security Union

With Austria having completed its six-month rotation chairing the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the European People’s Party (EPP) head, Joseph Daul, praised Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz “for their many achievements over the past six months”, including promoting the security of European citizens and stability within the bloc.

According to Daul, the launch of rescEU– the European civil protection mechanism – and work on developing a EU security union, during Austria’s turn at the helm of the presidency resulted in improvements towards protecting and responding to future challenges.

The European Commission, in cooperation with the Austrian Presidency, jointly tabled and adopted a package including an overhaul of the European Border and Coast Guard as it strengthened its ties with Africa in an effort to end the flow of migrants into the European Union.

Austria’s leadership also earned praise for an agreement on the reduction of CO2 emissions for new cars, which, according to Daul, “is another example of the concrete success of the Austrian presidency to protect our future and our planet”.

Further singing the praises of the Austrian presidency, of which Daul was quick to support as a fellow EPP member, he said the last six months also left a mark on the future negotiations of the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework and will “ensure that the future EU budget will deliver prosperity and security” for European businesses, adding “there cannot be any security without stability and deciding how the EU spends its money in the coming years will determine how prepared our continent will be to deal with future challenges.”

As EPP president, Daul also gave his positive endorsement of the Austrian presidency’s efforts in strengthening ties between the EU and the Western Balkans.