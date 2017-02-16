EPP outlines vision for a better Europe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European People’s Party (EPP) Group in the European Parliament has adopted a position paper outlining its idea of what the EU should be in the future.

MEP Paulo Rangel, who is the EPP Group Vice-Chairman, is responsible for the Future of Europe portfolio. He said: “After almost a year of deep debate with all our MEPs, the EPP Group is taking the lead and showing that it has a vision, a direction and a design for Europe in these times of uncertainty and turbulence. There is no opposition, but complementarity and synergy between national pride and European identity.”

The paper is based on the three “non-negotiable” transversal pillars of the EPP Group: defence of the democratic rule of law, defence of the four freedoms of Europe (free movement of goods, capital, services, and people), and defence of a social market economy.

According to the EPP, the “great innovations” of the document lie in the area of security and defence, in reforming the EU Institutions to bring them closer to European citizens, complementing the Economic and Monetary Union with an Innovation Union in the Digital Single Market, and reinforcing investment to boost growth.

The paper also advances to a European Defence Union with real operational capabilities and in cooperation with the UN and Nato. It also calls for the development of military capacities for the European Border and Coast Guard and the European Civil Protection Body and a new generation of counter-terrorism measures.

It also suggests the conversion of the Council of Ministers (ECOFIN, AGRI etc.) into a second parliamentary chamber – the House of States – and that Turkey cannot join the EU, but should remain in close partnership.