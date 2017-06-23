EPP leaders meet to discuss Europe’s future

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Leaders of the European People’s Party (EPP) met in Brussels on June 22 to discuss the future of Europe, Brexit, migration and the Western Balkans.

“In recent years, the European Union has faced multiple challenges, but our unity and perseverance have brought results,” said Joseph Daul, president of the EPP. “As pro-European political forces have experienced a number of victories lately, we must seize this momentum to prepare the Europe of tomorrow.”

According to Daul, the party’s priorities remain the protection of EU citizens’ rights, the UK’s financial obligations and the question of the Irish border. On migration, the party’s goal is to ensure the EU’s external borders are secured, and that migration is to prevent by granting assistance and protection in countries of origin and transit.

“At the same time, we can never forget that it is our duty to help the people who flee wars or are persecuted,” explained Daul.

The future of the Western Balkans was also discussed by members of the EPP, which is the largest and most influential European-level political party of the centre-right.

“The well-being of the Western Balkans is a priority for the EPP,” said Daul. “Peace and prosperity in the Western Balkans is mutually beneficial. That’s why we must create opportunities and a better future for the people in the region, especially for the younger generation. But the countries in the region must also carry on with their efforts to implement the rule of law, fighting against corruption and reforming the judiciary. This is the precondition for economic development.”