EPP Group committed to fighting climate change

The European Parliament’s Committee on Environment on June 22 ratified the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol that will ultimately reduce 70bn CO2-equivalents by 2050. The amendment had been agreed by signatory states in 2016.

“We regret the US’ decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement but we should remember that other instruments exist for climate protection that are crucial for us, the Montreal Protocol being one of those,” said MEP Peter Liese, who is the European People’s Party (EPP) Group spokesman on the environment committee.

“The EU’s prompt adoption of the Kigali Amendment will signal its commitment to making a substantial contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions,” added Jose Ignacio Faria MEP, the EPP Group’s negotiator on the topic.

According to an EPP press release, the main problem with the implementation of the Kigali Amendment is the effect of specific substances – fluorinated hydrocarbons (HFCs) or fully fluorinated hydrocarbons (PFC) – used in devices such as refrigerators, air conditioning and ventilation plants and significantly contribute to global warming.

Just a kilo of fluorinated hydrocarbons contributes 3,170 times more to the greenhouse effect than a kilo of CO2. Consequentially, the amendment’s effects will be a reduction of 70bn CO2-equivalents until 2050. This is 11 times the US’ yearly amount of CO2-emissions.

“We need to rapidly start reducing the production and use of climate-damaging substances such as fluorinated hydrocarbons. This will slow down global warming significantly,” said Liese.

The amendment is slated to enter into force in 2019, given that at least 20 countries ratify it.