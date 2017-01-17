EPP and ALDE form new Pro-European coalition

Weber and Verhofstadt give hands as EPP and ALDE join forces to elect Tajani as European Parliament’s next president.

European People’s Party (EPP) and Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) have announced their partnership on backing EPP candidate Antonio Tajani’s candidacy for the Presidential election of the European Parliament.

European Parliament’s leading party along with liberals, invite other Groups to join, mainly the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), in order to secure Tajani’s election.

EPP’s leader Manfred Weber supported the partnership, suggesting that EPP was always closer to an approach that is based on partnership.“We want to act together to bring results for European citizens and guarantee Europe’s stability. Our partnership is based on content and on reforms for Europe. It is a pact for results,” concluded Weber, inviting all pro-European forces to join EPP and ALDE partnership.

Guy Verhofstadt, ALDE’s leader and another Presidential candidate, decided to abandon plans for partnership with Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), the European Parliament’s second political power and to join an EPP alliance at the election’s photo finish.

“This is a first important step in the construction of a pro-European coalition to reform and strengthen our union, which is absolutely necessary. With Trump, with Putin, with many other challenges Europe faces, it is key we cooperate to reform our Union,” stressed Verhofstadt.

Verhofstadt described in greater detail the EPP-ALDE coalition plan, as a “coalition of ideas to change the direction of the EU”. The bloc’s plans include a European border and coast guard, a new governance for the eurozone to lift EU’s common currency out of the crisis. Focusing on defence and security, EPP and ALDE table plans for an EU army, as a European defence force is described as a solution t”o make Europe safe again,” in the partnership’s short manifesto. “A European intelligence and investigation capacity is necessary to fight terrorism and international crime,” concludes Verhofstadt’s gleaning.