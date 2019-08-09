The European Parliament has called on the Commission to find a solution for 121 migrants stranded between Malta and Italy, after being denied entry in Malta.

In an open letter on 8 August, EP president David Sassoli urged the European Commission president Jean-Claude Junker to intervene by arranging for the “fair distribution of the migrants”.

“If the European Union were to remain indifferent to their fate, it would be piling suffering on top of suffering, and I am sure that this is not what the guardians of the European Treaties believe in their hearts to be right.”, the letter reads.

The Open Arms ship has been in international waters for eight days. Among those on board are 32 children, including nine-month-old twins.