ENI, Snam ink contract for CNG refuelling stations in Italy

Italy’s ENI and Snam, through its subsidiary Snam4Mobility, have signed a second contract implementing the framework agreement signed in May 2017, aimed at creating 20 new CNG (compressed natural gas) refuelling stations for vehicles in Italy, as part of both companies’ commitment to promoting sustainable mobility in the country, ENI said in a press release.

The deal follows the contract signed a few months ago to create a group of 14 CNG stations, of which the first are due to open within the first quarter of 2019. Under the agreement, Snam will design, create and maintain 20 new CNG stations within Eni’s national distributor network, ENI said, adding that the investment for these activities is expected to be within the region of €10 million.

The contract announced on August 6 is among many aimed at sector operators to support the development of natural gas and biomethane refuelling stations and their greater presence in the country’s various regions, which will also help improve the quality of supply to consumers.