ENI, Exxon secure LNG offtake commitments in Mozambique

Mozambique’s Area 4 co-venture participants have secured liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake commitments from affiliated buyer entities of the partners, a key milestone enabling the participants to rapidly move toward a final investment decision in 2019 on the first phase of the Rovuma LNG project in the Lusophone East African nation, US energy major ExxonMobil and Italy’s ENI said on December 28.

Area 4 participants include ExxonMobil, ENI, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Mozambique’s Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos, South Korea’s Kogas, and Portugal’s Galp.

Those commitments are subject to the conclusion of fully-termed agreements, which will be finalised and initialled in the next weeks, and the approval of the Mozambican government.

“The Rovuma LNG marketing team has worked at an accelerated pace to reach this important milestone, a tremendous achievement made possible by the strength of the Area 4 co-venture parties and the support of the government of Mozambique,” ExxonMobil Gas and Power Marketing Company President Peter Clarke said.

Massimo Mantovani, ENI’s chief officer for gas and LNG marketing, said these commitments are an important step forward for the Rovuma LNG project and provide a solid foundation for securing project financing. “This achievement highlights the strength of our partnership and commitment to developing Mozambique’s natural resources,” he said.

In July 2018, Rovuma Venture submitted a development plan to the Mozambican government for the first phase of the Rovuma LNG project, which will produce, liquefy and market natural gas from the Mamba fields located in the Area 4 block offshore the Rovuma Basin in Mozambique, according to a press release.

ExxonMobil will lead construction and operation of natural gas liquefaction and related facilities on behalf of the Area 4 joint venture, while ENI will lead the construction and operation of the upstream facilities.

The development plan for the first phase of the Rovuma LNG project specifies the proposed design and construction of two liquefied natural gas trains, which will each produce 7.6 million tonnes of LNG per year. Mozambique Rovuma Venture is currently holding productive discussions with the government in the Mozambican capital, Maputo, on development plan details.

In addition to generating government revenues, the proposed Rovuma LNG project will support long-term economic growth in Mozambique by developing the local workforce, building the capabilities of and demand for suppliers, and assisting with community development efforts.

Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A., an incorporated joint venture owned by ExxonMobil, ENI and CNPC, holds a 70% participation interest in the Area 4 exploration and production concession contract, alongside Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos, Galp and Kogas, each of which holds a 10% interest.