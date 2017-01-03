Enda Kenny warns against the far-right

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny has warned against the rise of far-right parties and candidates, as well as populist anti-establishment movements, in European countries.

Last year, he had also described US President-elect Donald Trump’s views on the Middle East and immigration as “racist and dangerous”.

As reported by The Irish Times, Kenny said the increased support for right-wing parties and candidates posed “matters of everyday concern for European countries”.

However, he indicated that as yet, no candidate or movement either from the right or from populist movements had become dominant electorally.

“If you look at the situation in Spain where you had two elections in 12 months, they have a government formed now, much in the same situation that applies here.

“You have Marine Le Pen [the anti-immigrant Front National presidential candidate in France] who is standing [in the presidential elections] as a replacement for president [François] Hollande. That remains to be seen,” he explained. “I have been speaking to the new Italian prime minister [Paolo Gentiloni]. He is confident that he will get his legislation through. Obviously there are elections coming there in due course.”

According to Endy, the only way to reverse the trend is with well-management economies that allowed enterprises to prosper, and created employment opportunities.

“For me, the best opportunity is to have people follow their own careers, and realise they have a well managed economy that provides them with the opportunity to have careers and jobs,” he explained.

“And you cannot have a situation where in some countries you have a 50% unemployment rate among its population. That is a recipe for disaster,” he added.