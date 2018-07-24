End of an era as Casado takes over from Rajajoy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

It the end of an era, as Spain’s conservative Popular Party (PP) picked Pablo Casado, 47, to replace the 63-year old Mariano Rajoy.

Rajoy resigned from his position following the fall of the conservative government in June. The conservative leader led Spain through the financial crisis, leaving behind him one of the fastest growing economies in the Eurozone. He resigned under the pressure of historical corruption scandals that have marred PP’s reputation, allowing the Liberal Ciudadanos to eat into the centre-right’s electoral base.

The new face of the Spanish PP is Pablo Casado.

He was appointed rather than elected, as his main rival in the succession race withdrew before the results of a primary ballot were announced on Saturday. The campaign leading to the “appointment” was more destructive than the PP would have hoped for, with smear videos disseminated online against the two main candidates.

The 47-year old Casado is now unchallenged. He echoes Rajoy’s hardline position on Catalan secessionism; he is also championing a neo-conservative agenda against the right to euthanasia and in favour of a low-tax, low welfare, model of governance.