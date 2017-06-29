Employers in Sweden discriminate against former jihadis

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Former jihadis who returned to Sweden say that life after Islamic State is tough, especially when it comes to finding a job. Employers in Sweden are reportedly screening job applicants to make sure they were not members of Islamic State.

The Swedish daily newspaper Expressen interviewed former jihadis about the challenges of finding work. As many as 150 have returned to the Scandinavian country to try and rebuild their lives.

“I just want to forget everything,” Walad Yousef, a 27-year-old returning fighter, told the newspaper. “I apply for a lot of jobs, but I can’t get any because my pictures are out there.”

Yousef had posted images of himself in Syria on Facebook, posing at a training camp with a Kalashnikov, and encouraging friends to join him.

Another returning fighter said that life under Islamic State was “not what I thought” while others said they had only travelled to help civilians affected by the Syrian war.

As reported by Newsweek, employers fear that returning fighters may commit attacks or help others to commit attacks and do not wish to be associated with them, said another returnee who has changed his name to Yousef.

“You in the media have scared them. I do not know why they are afraid,” said a jihadi from the southern city of Malmo of the fears that employees and civilians had of returning foreign fighters.

Despite the difficulties finding a job, Sweden remains one the best countries for a foreign fighter to return if they want to reintegrate. Newsweek reported on the country’s rehabilitation programme. Swedish extremists are provided with housing, employment, education and financial support.