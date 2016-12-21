Emergence of North Korea rebel movement

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

There may be a nascent, rebel movement in North Korea attempting to depose North Korean Dear Leader Kim Jong-un, reported The Washington Times.

The newspaper noted that there have been reports of anti-Kim leaflets and a reduction in popularity for the North Korean strongman. This could be a reaction to the extreme cruelty and human rights abuses Kim has perpetrated on his inner circle.

While no suspects have been reported detained, the regime’s investigation is ongoing.

Anti-government messages such as “Overthrow Kim Jong Un” and “Punish Kim Jong Un” were reportedly scrawled over images of the leader’s grandfather and founder of the state Kim Il Sung, whose face adorns the 5,000 North Korean won (KPW) bills that were found scattered across the streets of downtown Hoeryong City, North Hamgyong Province.

There have also been reports of graffiti and other instances of disrespect toward Kim in Pochon County, Ryanggang Province and Chongjin City, North Hamgyong Province. The criticism has also been reported to be directed at Kim Il Sung, the founder of the state, reported The Washington Times.