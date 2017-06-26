Embattled Schulz seeks help from Gerhard Schröder

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

With 90 days to go until the election in September, the German Social Democratic Party (SDP) and former president of the EU Parliament Martin Schulz needed, on Sunday, at a reunion of the SPD party, which is losing ground in local elections, to ex-chancellor Gerhard Schröder, the last Social Democrat to win elections in Germany, to boost the morale of the party.

An Emnid poll on Sunday showed Merkel’s conservatives widening their lead to 15 points.

Both of them attacked incumbent chancellor and Schulz’s contender, of not behaving democratically

Speaking at a party conference in Dortmund, Schulz said Angela Merkel was “systematically refusing debate on the future of the country”. Schulz also accused Merkel of silencing debate on issues like pensions and failing to stand up to the United States.

He insisted that the SPD had made clear its position on issues facing the country but “the other side is silent”.

Merkel’s tactic, he said, is to hold off on airing her views rather than engage, thereby making the people lose interest in politics.

The former EU president said: “I call it an attack against democracy. The biggest danger is the arrogance of power.

Schulz underlined his party’s push for “social justice”, with higher taxes for big earners and free schooling for all.

The chances of denying Merkel a fourth term look slim for the SPD, who are currently junior partners in her right-left coalition, but some have been inspired by the resurgence by Britain’s Labour party under Jeremy Corbyn in a June 8 vote.

Schröder’s backing might not be of much help to Schulz. The much contested former chancellor Schröder chairs the Board of the new company Nord Stream 2, which is part of the Russian energy giant Gazprom and is considered much of a Putin’s pal.