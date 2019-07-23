EIB to support youth and female focused business investment in Greece

The European Investment Bank will work with leading Greek banks to provide €500 million worth of loans for new business investment, including dedicated financing for companies across the country that actively support youth employment and the empowerment of women in the workplace.
The new scheme has been agreed with four leading Greek banks: Alpha Bank, Eurobank, National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank. It follows the success of the €1.05 billion credit line to Greek banks, launched in December 2016.
This is the first-ever EIB gender support for business investment in Greece. The EU Bank is committed to fighting youth unemployment and €400 million of the new credit lines support investment in companies that support youth employment.