EIB to support Sidenor’s innovation strategy under Juncker Plan

EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer (L) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) give a joint news conference at the end of a meeting at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 18 July 2018. They announced that the Juncker plan exceeds its initial target of 315 billion euros of investment.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Published 18:41 July 22, 2019
Updated 18:41 July 22, 2019

The European Investment Bank is granting the European leader in the production of specialized steel, Sidenor, a €50 million loan under the European Fund for Strategic Investments, the heart of the Investment Plan for Europe, or Juncker Plan.

Sidenor will use the funding to carry out its strategic innovation plan centered on improving cost efficiency, modernizing and digitalizing its facilities, developing new products and diversifying its business, to meet the latest market demand.

The agreement was signed under the Loans for Mid-caps in Spain and Portugal programme, a dedicated EIB financing facility for firms with up to 3.000 employees.

