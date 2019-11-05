The European Investment Bank announced on 4 November a €100 million loan to Austria’s City of Graz, to finance the expansion of its tram infrastructure.

“With the financial package that has now been provided, we can undertake major investments in public transport on a secure long-term basis”, said Graz Finance Councillor, Günter Riegler.

This is the third contract between the two partners since 2013. Part of it will be invested in the upgrading of the tram and bus fleet.

The loan is in line with the EU bank’s goals to invest in lowering pollution and mitigating climate change.