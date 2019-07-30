EIB to support construction of new school buildings in Italy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Investment Bank and the Council of Europe Development Bank are making available €1.555 billion (€1.255bn from EIB and €300m from CEB) for the School Buildings Plan, prepared and coordinated by the Ministry for Education, Universities and Research.

The funds will be deployed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in support of local authorities that own their school buildings. The loans will modernize Italian schools by restructuring, compliance with safety and seismic standards, energy efficiency and the construction of new school buildings.

Thanks to the School Buildings Plan and economic cooperation between the relevant players, there are advanced IT systems, highly valued in Europe, mapping all school buildings across Italy and monitoring infrastructural work.