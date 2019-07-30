EIB to support construction of new school buildings in Italy

EPA/NICOLAS BOUVY
Click for full view

An exterior view of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Headquarters in Luxembourg, on 10 June 2011.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Read Next

Published 11:22 July 30, 2019
Updated 11:22 July 30, 2019

EIB to support construction of new school buildings in Italy

By ep|neonline
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The European Investment Bank and the Council of Europe Development Bank are making available €1.555 billion (€1.255bn from EIB and €300m from CEB) for the School Buildings Plan, prepared and coordinated by the Ministry for Education, Universities and Research.

The funds will be deployed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in support of local authorities that own their school buildings. The loans will modernize Italian schools by restructuring, compliance with safety and seismic standards, energy efficiency and the construction of new school buildings.

Thanks to the School Buildings Plan and economic cooperation between the relevant players, there are advanced IT systems, highly valued in Europe, mapping all school buildings across Italy and monitoring infrastructural work.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+