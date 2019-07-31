The Green for Growth Fund has attracted €4 million from the initiative Climate Action in the Middle East North Africa, or CAMENA, which is managed by the European Investment Bank to help countries in the Southern Mediterranean fight climate change by funding targeted climate initiatives and vehicles.

The investments will be used to attract private capital to support transformative green energy projects in the region.

The Green for Growth Fund was initiated as a public-private partnership in December 2009 by the EIB and Germany’s KfW Development Bank, with the goal to help reduce the use of energy. Its capacity has been further increased with €5 million EIB investment through the Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform in 2018.