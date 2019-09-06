The EU bank has announced on 6 September that it has provided the Spanish bank Ibercaja Banco with a €150 million loan, to finance the investment projects and working capital needs of micro-enterprises and small and medium businesses in Spanish regions with high unemployment.

Under the agreement, Ibercaja will add a further €150 million to this credit line, making final financing volume €300 million.

This is the EU bank’s fifth agreement with Ibercaja under the EIB’s dedicated credit line for small and medium businesses. The operation will enable the companies to benefit from financing on favorable conditions in terms of both interest rates and maturity periods.