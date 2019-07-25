EIB reaffirms commitment to boost economic growth in Mexico

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer, and Vice-President Emma Navarro, have met with senior officials of the Mexican federal government and of the state governments of Veracruz, Oaxaca and Mexico City, to highlight the EIB’s commitment to boosting economic growth, employment and prosperity in Mexico and across the region.

The European Union is the principal development investor in the region and the EU Bank has provided over €8.4 billion to promote economic and social development in Latin America.

Prior to the visit to Mexico, the delegation visited Colombia to sign a host country agreement for the new regional office in Bogota, that will be the Bank’s first office in the region.