EIB reaffirms commitment to boost economic growth in Mexico

EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Werner Hoyer takes part in a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, 22 July 2019, during the signing of an agreement that establishes Bogota as the regional headquarters of the body in Latin America. Hoyer declared that the agreement 'is an opportunity to highlight the magnificent relationship between the European Union and Colombia'.

Published 15:01 July 25, 2019
Updated 15:01 July 25, 2019

The President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer, and Vice-President Emma Navarro, have met with senior officials of the Mexican federal government and of the state governments of Veracruz, Oaxaca and Mexico City, to highlight the EIB’s commitment to boosting economic growth, employment and prosperity in Mexico and across the region.

The European Union is the principal development investor in the region and the EU Bank has provided over €8.4 billion to promote economic and social development in Latin America.

Prior to the visit to Mexico, the delegation visited Colombia to sign a host country agreement for the new regional office in Bogota, that will be the Bank’s first office in the region.

