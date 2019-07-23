EIB partners with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in support of mid-caps

Published 20:33 July 23, 2019
Updated 20:33 July 23, 2019

The European Investment Bank and the Italian bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti have signed a €200 million loan agreement to promote lending to Italian mid-cap companies.

This is the first EIB credit line to Italian mid-caps through this bank. The financing is available under advantageous conditions to all sectors in the Italian business environment.

In total, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will support up to 20 mid-cap companies in Italy through this loan. As a rule of thumb, the EIB financing can be used to cover only 50% of any supported project by the Italian bank.

