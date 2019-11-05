The European Investment Bank and Spain’s central bank, Banco de España, jointly organised a seminar entitled “Digitalisation and Investment in Intangible Capital: the Spanish Case within the European Union“, on 4 November in Spain’s capital, Madrid.

Speakers from the business world, as well as public and private sector organisations attended the event, that included discussions on the main barriers to investment in intangible capital in Spain from an EU standpoint.

The EIB presented the results of its latest annual survey on investment in Spain for this year. The report finds that Spanish investments continue to rise, although they are still below the European average. It also notes an increase in innovation, as well as a rise in investments in the companies’ production capacity. Uncertainty about the future is highlighted as the main barrier to investment.

The report concludes that stronger efforts are needed in the climate action investments.