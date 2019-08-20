The European Investment Bank and Norway’s equipment finance company SG Finans, announced on 20 August the signature of a €150 million credit line, the availability of which will be split evenly between Denmark and Sweden.

While 70% of the funding is earmarked for small and medium-sized enterprises, at least 10% of the available funding will be channeled to projects supporting the energy transition of the small and medium-sized enterprises sector.

The operation follows upon the €100 million credit line signed in 2018, which was successfully deployed to support qualified SME entrepreneurs in their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint.