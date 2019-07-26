EIB and EU to support climate change resilience in Dominican Republic

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Investment Bank is backing a and climate change resilience programme in the Dominican Republic, to finance the rebuilding of infrastructure damaged by natural disasters.

In addition to the $50 million EIB loan, $20 million will be provided through grants from the EU-Caribbean Investment Facility, which will support the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and housing. This financing will deliver 1.100 new affordable houses, and 55km of new and upgraded roads.

EU’s partnership with the Dominican Republic will also contribute to achieving objectives identified in the Dominican Republic’s National Development Strategy 2030 and the Cotonou Agreement, that aims to eradicate poverty in the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States.

In the Dominican Republic, the EIB has provided a total of €409 million to projects, including in the energy, small and medium sized business and transport sectors.