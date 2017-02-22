EIA: LNG exports could drive growth in US natural gas trade

US is also projected to become a net exporter of total energy in the 2020s

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on February 22 that an expected increase in US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports are on track to make the United States a net exporter of natural gas in 2018. "The United States is expected to become a net exporter of natural gas on an average annual basis by 2018, according to the recently released Annual Energy Outlook 2017 (AEO2017) Reference case. The EIA said declining pipeline imports, growing pipeline exports, and increasing exports of LNG drive the transition to net exporter. In most AEO2017 cases, the US is also projected to become a net exporter of total energy in the 2020s in large part because of increasing natural gas exports, the EIA said.