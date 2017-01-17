Egypt’s Saudi border deal ruled out

Egyptian lawyer and former presidential candidate Khaled Ali (C) celebrates outside the State Council courthouse after a verdict against the Egypt-Saudi border demarcation agreement, Cairo, Egypt, 16 January 2017.

Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Published 17:33 January 17, 2017
Egypt’s efforts to forge a maritime border pack with Saudi Arabia have been thrown into the air. An Egyptian court ruled that two Red Sea islands, which are to be transferred to Saudi Arabia, actually belong to Egypt.

As reported by Bloomberg, Supreme Administrative Court Judge Ahmed El-Shazly said the government “did not provide a document, or anything else,” to back its claim that the islands were Saudi territory. “Egypt’s sovereignty over the two islands is indisputable,” he said, as the courtroom erupted in cheers.

The decision last year to cede sovereignty over the islands Tiran and Sanafir came in tandem with a Saudi promise of aid, touching a raw nerve in Egypt, where many perceive it as an affront to the nation’s sovereignty.

According to Bloomberg, Tiran and Sanafir sit strategically at the mouth of the Gulf of Aqaba.

“Saudi Arabia has other, more crucial, interests in Egypt than the two islands; mainly Egypt’s stance towards Syria, and towards Iran,” ZiadAkl, a senior researcher at the Ahram Center for Strategic Studies in Cairo, was quoted as saying.

 

