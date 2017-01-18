ECR: ‘Time to step past binary views on Brexit’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The head of the European Parliament’s internal market committee has called for Europe’s leaders to move beyond the simplistic and binary view that a country can either be in or out of the Single Market and Customs Union.

“Many countries have preferential access to the Single Market, and an enhanced relationship on Customs matters,” said ECR MEP Vicky Ford in comments made after British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech on Brexit.

“None of the existing models fit perfectly with the UK’s position, and the extent to which the economic ties between the UK and the rest of Europe have become intertwined. It is in the interest of all parties to find an arrangement that maximises market access and maintains close regulatory cooperation.”

According to Ford, this new relationship requires leaders to step past the binary “in or out” discussion. “Negotiators can now roll up their sleeves and start focussing on the specific details of a new partnership that benefits both sides.”