ECR slams Trump’s ‘poorly planned’ travel ban

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The leader of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group in the European Parliament has warned against US President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban that bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Syed Kamall said arbitrary restrictions risk playing into the arms of extremists like Islamic State.

“According to a study by the Cato institute, the widely-respected US think tank, since 1975, no American has been killed on US soil by a national from any of the seven countries listed on President Trump’s executive order,” said Kamall.

“Those who believe that laws should be fair, that there should be equality under the law, that the primary functions of law should be enforcement of contracts and social order, will rightly be concerned by this arbitrary ban. It affects not only Muslims but also affects Christians fleeing persecution and war.”

Kamall added: “Electorates that have lost faith in mainstream politicians on both sides of the Atlantic. Electorates have lost trust in politicians’ ability to listen and act on their legitimate concerns. Electorates attracted by simplistic solutions offered by politicians on the edges of the political spectrum.”

He also warned that the decisions of the new US administration have been “poorly planned without preparation” and will weaken transatlantic ties.