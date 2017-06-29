ECR backs EU budget commissioner’s demands

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group in the European Parliament has welcomed demands from the EU’s budget commissioner for clear European added value when EU funds are spent. The demands were included in a European Commission reflection paper published today on the future of the EU budget.

“In one important aspect, Commissioner [Günther] Oettinger, almost word-for-word, repeats what the ECR Group has already laid down in its Budget-Guidelines: that money from Brussels should only flow if there is genuine European added value,” said MEP Bernd Koelmel. “The fact that an EU Commissioner recognises the need to control the effectiveness of EU spending is a milestone. A wholesale reform of the EU budget is now due. This is the only way the EU can move closer to its citizens and restore transparency.

“However, the introduction of new EU taxes and own resources would be a mistake. We must not burden citizens with new taxes,” he added. “Rather we must implement changes to the direction of our spending, and do it efficiently. Concentrating on key areas such as migration, research and competitiveness as well as environmental protection would be a way forward.”

Koelmel also criticised Oettinger for confirming that he would no longer provide an exact breakdown of EU payments to countries in the future.

“All member states need a clear overview of where money comes in and where it is spent. The EU cannot do without such an overview.”