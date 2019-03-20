Economists halve Germany’s 2019 growth projections

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Growth projections for the German economy have been halved from 1.5% to 0.8%, according to an economists’ group that advises the government, who also added that there is no expectation, for the time being, that the world’s fourth-largest economy will be hit by a recession.

The German economy is likely to suffer both from Brexit and a major slowdown in the Chinese economy. These developments are likely to adversely affect the chemical and auto sectors, though most projections expect a rebound of about 1.7% growth in 2020.

The German labour market to remain strong, with unemployment dropping from 5.2% to 4.8% per cent in 2019 and 4.6%in 2020.