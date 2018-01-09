Economic sentiment reaches record high of 17 years in euro area

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Last month’s the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) in the euro area grew to 116 points from 114.6 points in November 2017, rising to the highest level since October 2000, according to data released by the European Commission.

ESI thrives according to the latest release of the EU executive, not only reaching a record high since the millennium but achieving a trend higher than expected. Finance analysts expected the indicator to grow to 114.7 points, but eurozone’s ESI has reached a 116 peak.

“The more optimistic euro-area sentiment recorded in December was broad-based, primarily boosted by marked increases in confidence in the services, retail trade and construction sectors. Confidence rose further in the industry and among consumers as well,” the European Commission said in a statement.

Amongst the largest euro-area economies, the ESI rose strongly in France (+2.3) and Germany (+1.6) and, to a lesser extent, in the Netherlands (+0.7), while it remained unchanged in Italy (0.0) and decreased slightly in Spain (-0.8).

As for the EU-28 bloc, the ESI grew from 114.3 points to 115.9 points during the last month of 2017, at a record high since August 2000. The marginally more optimistic outcome for the EU ESI, resulted from a marked improvement of sentiment in the largest non-euro area EU economy, the UK (+3.6); also Poland (+1.2) recorded a plus.

In line with the euro area, confidence improved strongly in services, construction, financial services and, to a lesser extent, in industry. However, EU confidence remained virtually unchanged in retail trade and among consumers. As in the euro area, EU managers in industry, services, and construction reported upward revisions in their employment expectations, while retailers corrected their expectations downwards. Price expectations in the EU increased strongly in industry and construction, while they decreased in the services sector and in retail trade.