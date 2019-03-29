Ecological emergency grips Kazakh oil-bearing region

An ecological Emergency occurred at the Kalamkas oil field in western Kazakhstan.

Kulpash Konyrova By Kulpash Konyrova
Published 16:02 March 29, 2019
The Kazakhstan company – Mangistaumunaigaz JSC and its contractor – Chinese company SiBu did not inform the local authorities about the emergency at the Kalamkas field.

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – An ecological emergency has occurred in Mangistau, one of the oil-bearing regions of Kazakhstan. For several days, a huge fire blazed at the Kalamkas oil field in the Tupkaragan District, west of Kazakhstan.

An emergency situation occurred on 13 March. The incident was first reported in the media on 13 March, with video images first appearing on social networks, which later forced the Ministry of Energy to report on the details of the incident at the Kalamkas field.
