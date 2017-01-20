ECHR: Russia’s ban on adoption of children by US citizens is discriminatory

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Court of Justice has ruled that stopping American citizens from adopting Russian children is “discriminatory.”

Strasbourg’s decision comes with an order to pay €3,000 in damages plus legal costs to a group of 45 US citizens who have been denied adoption since 2012, when Russia introduced the law. Russia believes that children adopted by US parents could risk abuse following the Dima Yakovlev incident, in which a US parent that had adopted the toddler left him to die from heat stroke in a car. Until 2012, US citizens had adopted over 60,000 Russian children.

Russian foreign ministry said the court did not recognize Moscow’s legitimate arguments, according to the Interfax news agency. Moscow will not revoke the ban and will appeal within the next three months.