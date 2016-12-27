ECB says Monte dei Paschi shortfall rises to almost €9bn

Dan Alexe
Published 10:53 December 27, 2016
Updated 10:53 December 27, 2016

The European Central Bank has told the Italian bank Monte dei Paschi it needs to plug a capital shortfall of almost 9 billion euros, higher than a previous 5 billion euro gap estimated by the bank.

The ECB had warned that the bank’s liquidity had suffered a “rapid deterioration” over the past month, as it tried in vain to muster enough cash from private investors to avoid a state bailout.
Last week the Italian government approved a decree to bail out Monte dei Paschi after Italy's third-larg...

