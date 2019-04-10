ECB projects easing of credit standards for business loans

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European lenders are expected to ease credit standards for business loans and consumer credit but may tighten them for mortgages, according to a European Central Bank survey.

According to the same survey, banks expect an overall increase in net demand for housing loans, consumer credit, and business loans.

Ultra-low credit lines will remain in place for the European banking system, as all major European economies are experiencing an economic slowdown, except Spain. Currently, manufacturing output is in recession in Italy and Germany, also dropping significantly in France. Spanish manufacturing growth, however, remains robust.

Overall, a strong employment market has sustained its growth in Germany, but not in France as nearly every sector has been hit by the violent protests of the Yellow Vest movement.