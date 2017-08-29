ECB imposes first fine for liquidity shortfall Irish bank PTSB

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Central Bank has imposed a €2,5 million fine to an Irish bank (PTSB) for failing to meet liquidity requirements, the Irish Times reported on Monday.

The ECB expects lenders’ liquidity at any given time to cover outflows for a 30-day period, referred to as Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR). This penalty is the first of its kind since the ECB took control over banking supervision of the Eurozone in 2014.

The ECB says there were two breaches of capital level requirements on October 2015 and April 2016. PTSB has addressed the liquidity shortfall since late April 2016.