ECB examines new waves of “unorthodox measures” to boost liquidity

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Central Bank (ECB) is considering a new wave of “unorthodox” measures to boost liquidity, taking into consideration the weak position of Eurozone lenders.

Five years following the introduction of negative interest rates, policymakers kicked off a debate on how to mitigate the cost to the banking system.

As most major Eurozone economies are seeing a sharp drop in growth and inflation is dropping to multi-year lows, the ECB will not be hiking interest rates any time soon, or at least not until 2021. Meanwhile, lenders are forced to pay a 0.4% fee to the ECB for parking excess liquidity. That costs European lenders approximately €7.5 billion a year.

The ECB board is due to meet on 10 April, but a policy announcement towards alleviating pressure on EU lenders may be premature. However, the ECB is considering a tiered deposit rate as a way to give banks relief from the punitive charge on at least part of their excess reserves.

In addition, the ECB could consider cutting the fee for the banks and reducing deposit capital requirements, thereby releasing more liquidity. Finally, the ECB could reduce the cost of new long-term funding for banks raising credit growth above a certain level, essentially paying banks to lend to the real economy.

Unlike 2016, the ECB does not fear deflation. According to Banque de France governor François Villeroy de Galhau – one of the candidates to succeed Mario Draghi — the lower threat of deflation means that lenders are no longer fearful of facing loan defaults. Villeroy de Galhau fears that keeping expansionary monetary policy in place for so long will harm the region’s banks, already under pressure from sluggish growth.