ECB could delay interest rate hike beyond 2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Central Bank (ECB) may further delay an interest rate hike, ECB President Mario Draghi said on 27 March; Draghi also made clear that the ECB stands ready to take further actions if conditions deteriorate.

“Just as we did at our March meeting, we would ensure that monetary policy continues to accompany the economy by adjusting our rate forward guidance to reflect the new inflation outlook,” Draghi told a conference in Frankfurt.

The ECB continues to argue that the risk of a recession remains low and growth in the Eurozone will continue, so it is still possible that a rate hike will go forward in 2020. This confidence comes against signs of moribund inflation, far below the 2% policy target.

Draghi insisted, however, said that meeting the 2% policy objective as a target is “delayed rather than derailed.”

Draghi said the ECB stands ready to take further measures if external demand for EU exports remains weak and the economic slowdown spills over to domestic demand.

Growth projections for the Eurozone have been revised from 1.7% to 1.1% for 2019. Italy has been in a recession since the last quarter of 2018 while the spectre of a disorderly Brexit and the slowdown of the Chinese economy are undermining the Eurozone’s export-led growth model.

Draghi told the press that the key question for the Eurozone is whether domestic demand will remain “resilient,” aided by monetary policy.