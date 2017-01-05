EC praises Ivan Rogers after resignation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission has paid tribute to Sir Ivan Rogers, the UK’s EU ambassador who resigned on January 3. He was described as “very professional [and] very knowledgeable”.

As reported by The Guardian, the EU’s executive made clear its respect for the diplomat, as Brussels observers predicted his departure would be a loss for the UK in the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

“We regret the loss of a very professional, very knowledgeable, while not always easy interlocutor and diplomat,” a commission spokeswoman said on January 4.

Rogers’ decision came as a shock to many in Britain, but did not surprise some seasoned observers, even if many staff at the UK permanent representation to the EU had no inkling of their boss’s decision until his resignation memo landed in their inbox on the first day of the new term in Brussels, reported The Guardian.

His departure is seen in Brussels as likely to rebound to the UK’s disadvantage. “I don’t think this is something that will strengthen the British position in these negotiations,” another diplomat said.