EC praises Ivan Rogers after resignation

EPA/THIERRY ROGE EUROPEAN UNION HANDOUT
Click for full view

An undated handout photo made available by the European Union showing Sir Ivan Rogers, Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the European Union.

Author
NEOnline | TB By NEOnline | TB
Up Next
Published 10:07 January 5, 2017
Updated 10:07 January 5, 2017

EC praises Ivan Rogers after resignation

By NEOnline | TB
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The European Commission has paid tribute to Sir Ivan Rogers, the UK’s EU ambassador who resigned on January 3. He was described as “very professional [and] very knowledgeable”.

As reported by The Guardian, the EU’s executive made clear its respect for the diplomat, as Brussels observers predicted his departure would be a loss for the UK in the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

“We regret the loss of a very professional, very knowledgeable, while not always easy interlocutor and diplomat,” a commission spokeswoman said on January 4.

Rogers’ decision came as a shock to many in Britain, but did not surprise some seasoned observers, even if many staff at the UK permanent representation to the EU had no inkling of their boss’s decision until his resignation memo landed in their inbox on the first day of the new term in Brussels, reported The Guardian.

His departure is seen in Brussels as likely to rebound to the UK’s disadvantage. “I don’t think this is something that will strengthen the British position in these negotiations,” another diplomat said.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: The conviction of a soldier for manslaughter divides Israel