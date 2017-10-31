EasyJet buys into AirBerlin

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In a deal sealed on Monday, EasyJet agreed to take over part of AirBerlin’s operations for €40m.

According to the BBC, the deal will save 1,000 jobs for both pilots and cabin crew, while EasyJet will gain landing slots at Berlin’s Tegel Airport, as well as leases for 25 A320 aircraft. The carrier expects to be flying at full capacity from Tegel Airport from the summer of 2018.

The German national carrier Lufthansa has bought the Austrian airline Niki and the regional LGW. EasyJet has set up a European subsidiary based in Vienna and is now acquiring a strategic foothold in Germany.