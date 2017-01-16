Duterte threatens with martial law

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatens to impose martial law as part of his crackdown on illegal drugs.

“I tell you now, if I have to declare martial law, I will declare it,” Duterte said addressing a crowd in Davao on Saturday evening.

He also went on to say he is willing to defy the Supreme Court. “I don’t care about the Supreme Court. No one can stop me,” the Pilipino President said. The law stipulates that martial law cannot be imposed for more than six months.

Since his rise to power little over six months ago, there are reports that the President is responsible for approximately 6,000 extrajudicial killings of what he claims are drug dealers. Approximately 1,000,000 users and dealers are believed to have surrendered to avoid their execution.