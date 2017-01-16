Duterte threatens with martial law

CERLO EBRANO
A picture made available on 01 June 2016 shows Filipino president-elect Rodrigo Duterte speaking during a press conference in Davao City, southern Philippines, 31 May 2016. Duterte held his first Cabinet meeting at Malacanang Presidential Palace in the South (MPPS), a day after he was inaugurated into office by Congress.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 10:44 January 16, 2017
Updated 10:44 January 16, 2017

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatens to impose martial law as part of his crackdown on illegal drugs.

“I tell you now, if I have to declare martial law, I will declare it,” Duterte said addressing a crowd in Davao on Saturday evening.

He also went on to say he is willing to defy the Supreme Court. “I don’t care about the Supreme Court. No one can stop me,” the Pilipino President said. The law stipulates that martial law cannot be imposed for more than six months.

Since his rise to power little over six months ago, there are reports that the President is responsible for approximately 6,000 extrajudicial killings of what he claims are drug dealers. Approximately 1,000,000 users and dealers are believed to have surrendered to avoid their execution.

epa05698775 Filipino Mary Flor Corpuz (C) walks away after identifying the body of her son, Mark Angelo Concepcion (not in photo), who was killed by police in a reported illegal drugs buy-bust operation past midnight in Manila, Philippines 05 January 2017. Initial reports stated that Concepcion was suspected to be a pusher of illegal drugs and was killed during a police buy-bust operation when he tried to engage authorities in a gun battle. There have been close to 6,000 deaths related to suspected illegal drugs cases since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte began his term as the country's new leader on 30 June 2016. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

