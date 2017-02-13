‘Dutch Trump’ prepares to govern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Netherlands’ far-right politician Geert Wilders says he intends to govern after next month’s elections, and expects the electorate to rise up if other political parties deny him that option.

In an interview with local broadcaster WNL on February 12, Wilders also compared mosques to Nazi temples and the Koran to Adolf Hitler’s autobiography Mein Kampf.

As reported by the Independent, Wilders is stepping up his campaign. A new video shows he aims to emulate the changes brought by Brexit and Donald Trump’s victory. His slogan: “The Netherlands is ours again.” His one-page, 11-point programme aims to “de-Islamise” the Netherlands and shut the borders to immigrants.

During the February 12 interview, Wilders expanded on how he would achieve his goals, some of which contradict the Dutch constitutional right to freedom of religion. Asked how a ban on the Koran would work in practice, Wilders compared it to the Dutch ban on Adolf Hitler’s autobiography Mein Kampf.

He said he would “of course” not confiscate Korans from people’s homes. Previously he has stated that mere ownership of the book, which he calls more anti-Semitic than Hitler’s tract, should be a crime. He seems to have mellowed that stance but stood by his position that it should be banned from bookstores and only be available to scholars.

He also reiterated his position that mosques should close, saying he would take away their licences rather than closing them by force.

According to the latest opinion polls, Wilders will be the biggest winner after the Dutch elections on March 15, with close to one in five Dutch voters opting for his PVV party. But that will give him only roughly 30 out of 150 seats in parliament, forcing him to rely on other parties to form a coalition.

Almost all of the 28 parties that are running have already ruled out the option of working with the PVV, reported the Independent. This includes Prime Minster Mark Rutte’s liberal VVD Party, which is closest to Wilders, both in terms of platform and polling numbers.