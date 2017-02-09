Dutch ‘Trump’ close to victory

Geert Wilders and his far-right Freedom Party (PVV) may win the March 15 general election in the Netherlands.

Promising to make the Netherlands great again, his message is reportedly finding a growing audience among Dutch voters. According to the BBC, Wilders shares the US president's opposition to Muslim immigration, his distrust of the media and his love of Twitter.

Wilders has called for the “de-Islamising” of the Netherlands, a ban on the Koran and a closure of mosques and Islamic ...