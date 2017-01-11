Dutch Protestant fundamentalists debate the reintroduction of death penalty

The Dutch Protestant Fundamentalist Party SGP is proposing the reintroduction of the deal penalty.
Heading towards the March legislative elections the chairman of the Zwartewaterland branch of SGP told AD that party should include the death penalty in its March 2017 manifesto, making references to the Old Testament and “God’s Sword.” The same pledge was in the party’s 2012 manifesto, although the national party spokesman said they would recommend against this position in the forthcoming legislative elections.
The debate and takes place in theological terms.
SGP promotes the idea of a theocratic state and has three MPs in the 150-seat Dutch Parliament. It gains most of its support from the so-called Dutch “bible belt” of deeply conservative constituencies from Zeeland to West-Betuwe and Veluwe. The central role of the Church in these tightly knit communities also means a socially conservative stand that goes against the liberal mainstream on many issues, including euthanasia, gay rights, abortion, and gender equality,
The party traditionally is against the right of women to vote. Currently, SGP does not allow women to stand for office, although they can be members. In 2001, the United Nations declared that the Netherlands is discriminating against women for accepting SGP within its parliamentary ranks.