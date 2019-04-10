Dutch multinationals commit to job-creation programme for refugees

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Several large Dutch multinational companies will create 3,500 permanent jobs for refugees and provide support programmes to increase the employability of up to 10,000 others over the next two years.

The companies in question include Shell, ING, Philips, Unilever, construction company Dura Vermeer, and Asito cleaning services. Only 10% of refugees can currently find a job in The Netherlands.

The effort to increase refugee employability stems from the Dutch Business Summit on Refugees, funded by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, an initiative launched by Hamadi Ulukaya, the Kurdish CEO of the biggest Greek yoghurt manufacturer in the US. Roughly 30% of his employees are refugees.