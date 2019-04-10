Dutch multinationals commit to job-creation programme for refugees

EPA-EFE//KOEN VAN WEEL
Tailors from Makers Unite make bags from lifejackets in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Makers Unite hopes this way to create awareness about refugees and help refugees in The Netherlands establish a career in the country.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 12:18 April 10, 2019
Several large Dutch multinational companies will create 3,500 permanent jobs for refugees and provide support programmes to increase the employability of up to 10,000 others over the next two years.

The companies in question include Shell, ING, Philips, Unilever, construction company Dura Vermeer, and Asito cleaning services. Only 10% of refugees can currently find a job in The Netherlands.

The effort to increase refugee employability stems from the Dutch Business Summit on Refugees, funded by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, an initiative launched by Hamadi Ulukaya, the Kurdish CEO of the biggest Greek yoghurt manufacturer in the US. Roughly 30% of his employees are refugees.

