What to do with Dutch ‘jihad kids’

At least 80 children of Dutch jihadists are growing up in Islamic State territory, according to the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security Dick Schoof.

As reported by NLTimes onlines, Schoof spoke ahead of a report that intelligence service AIVD released on February 15. The report focuses on jihadists returning from the Islamic State caliphate. It states that the AIVD monitors boys from the age of nine years, because that is the age from which kids are used to c...