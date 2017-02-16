What to do with Dutch ‘jihad kids’

EPA/BART MAAT
Click for full view

Dick Schoof, National Coordinator for Counter-Terrorism and Security, attends a news conference by the head of the General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands (AIVD) on the approach to Jihadism during a news conference in Zoetermeer, The Netherlands, 30 June 2014.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 10:52 February 16, 2017
Updated 10:52 February 16, 2017

What to do with Dutch ‘jihad kids’

By Beata Stur

At least 80 children of Dutch jihadists are growing up in Islamic State territory, according to the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security Dick Schoof.

As reported by NLTimes onlines, Schoof spoke ahead of a report that intelligence service AIVD released on February 15. The report focuses on jihadists returning from the Islamic State caliphate. It states that the AIVD monitors boys from the age of nine years, because that is the age from which kids are used to c...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: Europe responds to the Mattis ultimatum with barrage of initiatives