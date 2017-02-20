Dutch far-right leader campaigns against ‘scum’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Just months after a Dutch court found him guilty for inciting discriminating against Dutch Moroccans, Geert Wilders launched his election campaign on February 18 by talking about Moroccans “scum” who make the streets unsafe.

According to the BBC, the Dutch far-right leader tops opinion polls ahead of the March 15 parliamentary vote, but has seen his lead reduced in recent weeks. He has vowed to ban Muslim immigration and shut mosques if he wins.

According to the 2011 census, there were more than 167,000 Moroccan-born residents of the Netherlands, making up the third-largest group of non-EU residents, a figure that does not take into account second or third-generation Moroccans.

A few dozen supporters of Wilders turned up in Spijkenisse on February 18, as did a small group of demonstrators.

“The things that he’s going to do make very, very scared,” one of the demonstrators, Emma Smeets, told the Associated Press.

“A lot of people have gotten used to it and they don’t protest any more, and I think it’s important that you show your voice, that you don’t agree with the things that are happening, and also just to get into contact with the people that are voting for him.”

Wilders’ Freedom Party holds 12 of the 150 seats in the lower house of Parliament. But his nearest rival, right-wing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, has narrowed the lead with just a month until the election is held.

According to the BBC’s Anna Holligan, in The Hague, Wilders’ championing of US President Donald Trump’s policies appears to be backfiring, as many Dutch voters believe Trump is bad for global stability.

In a separate report, the Independent noted that Wilders’ harsh rhetoric has made many Turkish and Moroccan citizens feel unsafe. A study published by the social affairs ministry last week found that up to 40% of Turks and Moroccans in the Netherlands do not feel they belong or are accepted.